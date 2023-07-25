Win Tickets to the WWE Smack Down

Friday Night SmackDown Invades the Nutter Center August 4th

Win tickets from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM welcomes the WWE Friday Night SmackDown to the Nutter Center August 4th. Register below for your chance to win a family-four pack of tickets to this exciting WWE event. You can buy tickets here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/25/2023-8/2/2023. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, register on K99online.com through the exclusive newsletter contest link. One (1) winner will be drawn from all valid entries to win four (4) tickets to the WWE Friday Night SmackDown event at the Nutter Center, Friday, August 4th. Odds vary. Value may vary. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

