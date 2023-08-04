Win a Trip to the 28th All Star Jam in Orlando, Florida

K99.1FM wants to send you to Orlando, Florida for All-Star Jam with country stars Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney, and Priscilla Block taking the stage on September 11th, 2023!

Starting tomorrow you can enter below for a chance to win a trip for two that includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and two tickets to see your favorite country artists perform live at the Addition Financial Arena.

Hotel and airfare courtesy of Columbia Nashville.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/5/23–8/13/23. Open to OH res. of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties and IN residents of Union and Wayne Counties, 21+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form at www.k99online.com/contests or on the K99.1 mobile app (standard data rates apply). Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.k99online.com. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Dayton, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45409.

©2023 Cox Media Group