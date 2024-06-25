Win a Trip to the All Star Jam in Orlando, Florida

Win a trip to see Lee Brice in Orlando from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM wants to send you and a guest to Orlando, Florida to see country star Lee Brice perform live at All Star Jam! Plus, you and your ‘Drinkin’ Buddy’ will get some hang time with Lee Brice before the show!

Enter below for your opportunity to win a trip for two that includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations for two nights and a pair of tickets to see your favorite country artists perform live at All Star Jam on August 18th, 2024.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/1/24–7/29/24. Open to legal IN res. of Union and Wayne counties and legal OH res. Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties and IN residents of Union and Wayne Counties, 21+. To enter, complete entry form at k99online.com/contests or on the K99.1 FM App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: k99online.com. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Dayton, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45409.





