Win Your Pot of Gold From K99.1FM & James Free Jewelers

James Free Pot of Gold

Do you have the luck of the Irish? Listen each weekday from March 11th through the 15th to K99.1FM and test your luck at winning a James Free Jewelers Gift Certificate!

Be listening for Mary Chapin Carpenter’s song, “I Feel Lucky.” When you hear it, be the 9th caller to (937) 457-0991 and you’re a winner. Monday through Thursday, winners will receive a $500 James Free Jewelers Gift Certificate. On Friday, March 15th, that Pot of Gold grows and one lucky winner will win a $1,000 Gift Certificate.

Discover a down to earth shopping experience, with unforgettable personalized service and the area’s largest selection of natural diamonds. Create a legacy that is both timeless and affordable. James Free Jewelers, creating the Unforgettable for over 80 years.

Visit James Free Jewelers online or visit their store at 3100 Far Hills Avenue in Kettering.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. March 11-115. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. Five (5) winners will be selected each week according to on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Five (4) winners will receive a $500 James Free Gift Card; One (1) winner will receive a $1000 James Free Gift Card. ENTER PRIZE. (ARV: $500-$1000). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409





©2023 Cox Media Group