10 things you didn't know about Corey Kent

1. Cory Kent White was born on June 21, 1994 in Oklahoma and grew in a town called Bixby, just South of Tulsa. Did you know he graduated high school at the age of 16 and went to OSU?

2. His love for music came at a very early age, thanks to his favorite artist Garth Brooks. But he didn’t just listen, Corey started singing at the age of 3.

3. Fast-forward just 8 years, Corey Kent took the stage at age 11 and was the lead singer for a touring Western Swing band. Small gigs? Nope, he hit early success opening for legendary acts like Roy Clark and The Oak Ridge Boys.

4. When did Corey finally make the move to Nashville? According to his website, “While attending a Willie Nelson concert, Corey was brought on stage to perform with the music icon – forever changing the scope of what Corey believed possible. By 17 years old, Corey said goodbye to his parents and moved to Nashville.”

5. In 2016, Corey’s name started to become heard a little more when he was a contestant on Season 8 of “The Voice.” In the blind auditions, he sang Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried” and two chairs turned at the last second for him. He ended up being on Team Blake and made it to the Top 8 before being eliminated.

6. After his run on “The Voice,” Corey released his debut EP called “The Long Way.” Following that was a move to Dallas in 2020 with his family and the release of his “From the West LP.”

7. In 2021, things started to break for Corey opened for some very big names in the country music world, like Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, Eli Young Band and Koe Wetzel all in support of his own new music.

8. Corey’s sophomore album “21″ came out in 2021 and his single “Wild As Her” made it to the #1 spot on Apple Music’s Country Chart for 10 days. That song alone has more than 25 million steams and it continues to grow.

9. What’s he love more than country music? That beautiful family he has at home, made up of 3 kids and his bride Dayna. Watch this short video about how and when they met all the way up to the altar.

10. If he’s not touring or busy in the studio, where would he love to be? He told The Travel Addict, I’ll tell you my dream place and where I love going is just north of the Oklahoma border. A place called Broken Bow. That’s where my whole family is from. We still have a big cattle operation there. I’ve got a cabin up there that we go stay at and that is heaven on earth to me.

If you want to catch Corey live, he has quite a few shows on the calendar currently running through February of 2025. His full tour schedule can be seen here.