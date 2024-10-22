20 country songs for your Halloween party

By Jay Edwards

With Halloween right around the corner, Holler came out with a list of country music “Halloween” songs that’ll be perfect to get you in that Halloween spirit. Below you’ll find their Top 10, but I’m going to add to that with my own personal favorites:

“Holler’s” 10 Best Halloween Country Songs:

1.  “Haunted House” by John Anderson

2.  “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky” by Johnny Cash

3.  “The Dead Don’t Die” by Sturgill Simpson

4.  “Daddy’s Little Pumpkin” by John Prine

5.  “Spiders and Snakes” by Jim Stafford

6.  “Skeletons” by Brothers Osborne

7.  “The Ride” by David Allan Coe

8.  “Marie Laveau” by Bobby Bare

9.  “Howlin’ at the Moon” by Hank Williams

10.  “It’s a Monster’s Holiday” by Buck Owens


Nothing personal “Holler,” but I think my list is a little better than yours...


Jay’s list of Halloween Country Songs: (In no particular order, just some of my favorites)

“Creepin” by Eric Church

“Better Dig Two” by The Band Perry

“Two Cadillacs” by Carrie Underwood

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by The Charlie Daniels Band

“Bones” by Little Big Town

“Halfway To Hell” by Jelly Roll

“Diggin Up Bones” by Randy Travis

“Somethin’ Bad” by Miranda Lambert feat. Carrie Underwood

“Straight To Hell” by Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean

“The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” by Reba McEntire






Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

