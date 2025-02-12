The 25 "Best" country songs from the last 25 years

2015: Singer/songwriters Eric Church (left) and Keith Urban perform onstage during the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas.

Let me start off by saying this is not my list, so don’t get mad at me when your favorite song isn’t on here. Personally, I was pretty surprised not seeing Morgan’s name on here at all, neither is Luke Combs or Lainey Wilson. But like I said, not my list, this belongs to Taste of Country.

They came up with a list of the 25 best songs since 2000 and to be fair, that’s really hard to do. There are so many amazing songs, we could easily make a list of 2500, instead of only 25. However, in their opinion, these are the best from the last 25 years which are based on things like how well they did on the charts, cultural impact, awards and just plain ol’ emotional impact after hearing it.

Top 25 from the last 25 years:

1. “Live Like You Were Dying” by Tim McGraw

2. “The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert

3. “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton

4. “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker

5. “Springsteen” by Eric Church

6. “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” by Toby Keith

7. “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town

8. “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack

9. “Believe” by Brooks & Dunn

10. “Follow Your Arrow” by Kacey Musgraves

11. “Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning” by Alan Jackson

12. “Redneck Woman” by Gretchen Wilson

13. “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” by Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett

14. “Body Like a Back Road” by Sam Hunt

15. “Three Wooden Crosses” by Randy Travis

16. “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood

17. “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile

18. “In Color” by Jamey Johnson

19. “Die a Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett

20. “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes

21. “Next Thing You Know” by Jordan Davis

22. “Life Is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts

23. “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Ashley McBryde

24. “Mean” by Taylor Swift

25. “Stay” by Sugarland