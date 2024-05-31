The 2nd Annual Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game returns to Day Air Ballpark this weekend

New York Giants v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 29: Akeem Davis-Gaither #59, Logan Wilson #55, and Sam Hubbard #94 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackle Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The 2nd Annual Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game returns to Day Air Ballpark tomorrow!

The game will feature a charity initiative for The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation, a research program and scholarship fund that raises money for a cure for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Bengals linebacker, Logan Wilson, has been close with the Anderson family and has worked with the Foundation for many years.

Wilson is bringing some friends of his to Dayton as well for the game. Some of the notable Bengals playing include Evan McPherson, Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, Von Bell, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Head Coach Zac Taylor.

Gates open at Day Air Ballpark tomorrow at noon. There will be a home run derby starting at 2pm before the game at 3pm.