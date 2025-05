$30 concert tickets to see some of your favorite country artists

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Keith Urban performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

We’re taking concert ticket prices back to the 80’s with Live Nation’s $30 Ticket to Summer! Some of your favorite country artists are coming to town or at least close to you and Live Nation wants to make sure you don’t miss out...

Check out some of the concerts you can see for only $30:

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Hardy

Little Big Town

You can check out the full list of artists and get tickets from Live Nation here.