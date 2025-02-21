3rd 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star announces pregnancy

A baby is on the way for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mayci Neeley.

Neeley, who is part of the cast of the hit Hulu series, announced Friday that she is expecting her third child with husband Jacob Neeley.

"Baby #3 is on the way and we couldn't be happier!" the reality star and TikToker wrote in an Instagram post.

The couple are already parents to daughter Harlow and son Hudson.

In an exclusive interview with People, Neeley said that she and her husband revealed the news to their kids that they were going to have a third sibling an hour before they told the rest of their family.

"We were in California for Christmas break," she said. "I knew that if we told them, they were going to spill the beans to my family, so I had to kind of do a two-in-one. So we told them, I want to say an hour before we told our whole family."

She continued, "My kids are so excited to have a sibling. They already fight over whose baby it is, which is so funny. My daughter, she's like, 'It's my baby!' and my son's like, 'No, it's our baby.' They fight over who is going to change diapers, and I'm like, 'Great, I've got some little helpers.' I'm excited for them, for all of us."

Two years ago Neeley revealed in a YouTube video that she and her husband were going to start IVF again after having her daughter Harlow via IVF in 2020.

"It's been really exciting," she said. "I think when you do IVF, it's not a fun process. Usually you tell your friends and family that you're doing it, so there are no secrets or surprises. We decided this time not to share it with anyone, not even our family."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.