75th Emmys: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White win Supporting Actor and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jeremy Allen White won the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively, during Monday night's 75th annual Emmy Awards.

Moss-Bachrach and White won for their roles as Richie and Carmy in the FX series The Bear.

The other nominees for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series were Anthony Carrigan, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, James Marsden, Tyler James Williams and Henry Winkler.

In the Lead Actor category, the other nominees included Bill Hader, Jason Segel, Martin Short and Jason Sudeikis.

