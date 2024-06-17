77th Annual Tony Awards: The winners

By George Costantino

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted for the third straight year by Ariana DeBose, were handed out Sunday at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City and carried live on CBS.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Musical
The Outsiders

Best Play
Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Musical
Merrily We Roll Along

Best Revival of a Play
Appropriate

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Will Brill, Stereophonic

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Direction of a Play
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Best Direction of a Musical
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Original Score
Suffs, music & lyrics: Shaina Taub

Best Book of a Musical
Suffs, Shaina Taub

Best Choreography
Justin Peck, Illinoise

Best Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite
Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

Best Orchestrations
Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Scenic Design of a Play
David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt, The Outsiders

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jane Cox, Appropriate

Best Sound Design of a Play
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

