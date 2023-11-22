'A Murder at the End of the World' lead Harris Dickinson on the FX series' around-the-world locations

Harris Dickinson plays Bill, an amateur sleuth, in FX's twisty neo-whodunnit, A Murder at the End of the World, and the show actually took him all over the world.

His character's story is intertwined with Emma Corrin's Darby Hart: In flashback, they meet on a Reddit forum about trying to track down a serial killer; when they meet in person to try to catch the killer, they end up catching feelings for each other.

Years after they split, they reunite when a billionaire (Clive Owen) picks them for a retreat staged in Iceland — which is interrupted by a murder.

"We started in Iceland and then we went to New York and then we went to Utah," Dickinson recalls to ABC Audio.

"So it was, like, opposite end of the spectrum, Utah in July, Iceland in March. So we finished in, like, hot desert. Yeah, just beautiful locations. The locations in this series I think are a character in their own right," he expresses.

The series has been getting impressive reviews, with an average critics score of 88% and an audience score of 90% on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

So maybe he'll now take a peek at them, he says. "I kind of keep my head down, man, I try ... and not get involved. Although when I hear ... that it's getting sort of nice write-ups, I'm more inclined to go and look at them. Whereas if it was like, 'Oh, it's getting pulled apart,' you then be like, 'Nah, I'll keep on keeping my head down.'"

The actor admits, "I sort of think we're all innately, uh, a little bit vain and narcissistic. So we want to know if good things are being said, you know?"

