ABC to air first season of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Taking a cue from CBS, which saw success bringing Yellowstone over from its Paramount Network, ABC announced on Thursday that the first season of the Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building will be airing on the network in January.

ABC is owned by Hulu's majority shareholder, Disney; airing the acclaimed series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short on ABC will give people who don't subscribe to the streaming network an idea of what all the fuss and Emmy wins are about.

ABC will be airing the show in chunks, starting Tuesday, January 2, at 9 p.m. ET with episodes 1-3. The following Tuesday will see episodes 4-6 roll out; 7-9 will air on January 16. The season 1 finale, episode 10, will air Tuesday, January 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

Recently renewed for a fourth season on Hulu, the series has co-creator Martin, Gomez and Short playing true-crime fans who band together in season 1 to try to solve a mysterious death in their NYC apartment building.

