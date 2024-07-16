ABC News Studios announces second season of true-crime series 'Betrayal' is coming to Hulu

Based on the hit true crime podcast Betrayal, the second season of the ABC News Studios-produced Hulu series of the same name will drop on Hulu July 30.

A teaser for the series just dropped.

Betrayal: A Father's Secret follows Ashley Lytton, a wife and mother of three who makes a horrifying discovery about her husband, leading her to fear for their children.

The sophomore installment of the Hulu streaming show centers on the life of Ashley and her seemingly perfect husband, Jason, whom she discovered had a secret file on his computer with images of child exploitation — including of her own teen daughter.

"Jason would kill me before he would let me tell anyone this part of him," Ashley says in the teaser.

His dark secret forced Ashley to take "swift action to safeguard her family from the man she thought she knew best, unraveling a tangled web of dark truths along the way," the producers tease.

The forthcoming three-part docuseries also showcases "archival footage integral to the case as well as new interviews with Ashley’s immediate family members, close friends, therapist, divorce lawyer, law enforcement involved in the case and more."

The teaser hints how Ashley turned the tables on him, closing with her saying, "He just really didn't think I had it in me to do something. So, I did."

