Amanda Seyfried says she auditioned for 'Wicked' six times, shares advice for actors

Amanda Seyfried is opening up about how she auditioned for Wicked multiple times.

On the latest episode of In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, Seyfried said she auditioned for the Jon M. Chu-directed musical six times.

"I auditioned like six times for Wicked because that had to be really just right," she said. "And I loved it. I was busy. I barely had time to do it, but I made it work."

She added, "I worked my a** off for years and years and years on that music. I'm competitive with myself in a really healthy way, I think."

Ariana Grande was eventually cast as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba for the musical-to-film adaptation.

Wicked: For Good, the second of the two-part installment, will arrive in theaters Nov. 21, 2025.

As with Wicked, Seyfried, who starred in the 2012 film Les Misérables, said she did six auditions before being cast in that movie as well.

Of the audition process, she said, "I actually love it, because it's scary as hell, but I love getting notes and shifting my performance."

"It's like a puzzle for me," she said. "I love the puzzle and I love the competition. And I love waiting for the phone call with the feedback from the casting director."

She continued, "If someone's like, 'I just want to see your take on this,' I'd be like, 'Great. I'll show it to you.' I love helping people audition. I love directing actors … I think there's something really beautiful about auditioning, because if you really have this skill, then you're going to show it no matter what."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.