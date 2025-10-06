An emotional message from Jelly Roll to Lainey Wilson brought a tear to her eye

Give Jelly Roll a mic and that man can preach! And that’s exactly what he did at a sold-out Bridgestone Arena in Nashville over the weekend.
He let everyone know how much Lainey Wilson means to him, to his family, to little girls all over the world and to the country music industry.
I think Lainey was left a little speechless after Jelly Roll shared his admiration for her...
@nashvillexp
This is why we love @Jelly Roll 👏👏 📍 @Lainey Wilson’s Nashville show #Nashville #615 #LaineyWilson #JellyRoll #Country♬ original sound - Nashville Experience