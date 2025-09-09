‘Ants on a Ranch’ and other variations of the classic ‘Ants on a Log’ snack

Celery
By Heather Taylor

Ants on a Log is a classic, easy, and healthy snack for kids and adults alike.

The simple snack involves spreading peanut butter on a celery stalk and topping it with raisins, resembling ants on a log.

If your house isn’t a fan of the traditional recipe, or you’re looking for variety at snack time, upgrade that log!

  • Ants on a Ranch: Ranch dressing spread on a celery stalk, topped with peas
  • Ants on a Banana Boat: Peanut butter spread on a banana, topped with raisins OR chocolate chips! You can also top the “boat” with dry cereal.
  • Ants on a Canoe: Peanut butter spread on apple slices, topped with raisins OR chocolate chips!
  • Fish on a Stream: Hummus spread on a celery stalk, topped with goldfish
  • Pigs in a Pen- Pimento cheese spread on a celery stalk, topped with bacon bits.
Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!