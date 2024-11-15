Applebee's makes huge value announcement!

Kendallville - Circa May 2022: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar Casual Restaurant. Applebee's is a subsidiary of Dine Brands Global.

FILE PHOTO: An argument over an "all you can eat" promotion landed one person in police custody.

By Nick Roberts

Restaurants are now entering a new phase to counter inflation: value price wars.

Many of them have been great, but this one is ‘off the hook!’

Applebee’s has just announced a brand new “Really Big Meal Deal” For just $9.99, the meal deal comes with a choice of Big Classic Bacon Cheeseburger or the all-new Big Cluckin’ Chicken Sandwich, along with “perfectly seasoned” fries and choice of soft drink. Diners will also have the option of dining in or getting the meal to go.

To get a full dinner with a drink for under $10 at a sit-down restaurant is truly a tremendous value. When was the last time 2 people could eat for under $20?

We love these new meal deals!



