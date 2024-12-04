Are CHI-CHI’s Mexican restaurants making a comeback? The founder’s son says Yes!

For many Gen X’ers CHI-CHI’s Mexican restaurants was our first taste of “Tex-Mex” style food. Back in the 80′s most smaller cities didn’t have dedicated Mexican restaurants, so CHI-CHI’s was the mass appeal chain that set the standard.

And boy do I remember it fondly. Who didn’t love the Seafood Chimichanga? How about the Fried Ice Cream? The only other example in the Dayton area of an early 80′s Mexican restaurant chain was Casa Lupita which was by the Stop 8 road area on the north side of town.

Can you tell I am nostalgic for that food?

In November 2003, a month after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Chi-Chi’s was hit with the largest hepatitis A outbreak in American history. All US locations closed.

Now Michael McDermott who is the son of the founder of the chain has reached an agreement with Hormel Foods, who owns the trademarks to create physical restaurants which are set to open in 2025!

According to a PRNewswire press release, “I still have fond memories of growing up in the CHI-CHI’S™ restaurants that my father built throughout their time, instilling in me the passion and determination to pursue my own career in the restaurant industry,” said Michael McDermott, founder of CHI-CHI’S™ Restaurants, LLC, the new company formed to revive CHI-CHI’S™ Restaurants. “We have seen the impact our restaurant has had on individuals and families across the country and believe there is a strong opportunity to bring the brand back in a way that resonates with today’s consumer – an updated dining experience with the same great taste and Mexican flavor.”

No indication of where the new locations would open. We are hoping that they’ll consider the Miami Valley!



