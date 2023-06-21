Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers reach divorce settlement

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

By George Costantino

After three years, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have reached a divorce settlement, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The Declaration of Default, obtained by the outlet, states "the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court" and that the pair are asking "the court [to] approve the agreement.”

The estranged couple, who have two children, 5-year-old daughter Harper Grace and 3-year-old son Ford Douglas Armand, tied the knot in 2010, before Chambers filed for divorce in in 2020 citing irreconcilable differences.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the former couple shared in a joint statement, adding "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

In 2021, sexual assault allegations surfaced against Hammer, with Chambers saying at the time that she was "shocked, heartbroken, and devastated."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

