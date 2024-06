2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ashley Cooke performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Ashley Cooke’s latest single “Your Place” is #3 on the charts and she caught up with me to talk about her amazing year, the success of “Your Place”, a new song she’s releasing with Brantley Gilbert this week, and more.