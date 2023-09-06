Austin Butler and Tom Hardy hit the road in motorcycle gang drama 'The Bikeriders'

20th Century Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

Danny Lyon's famous 1968 photo book of motorcycle enthusiasts, called The Bikeriders, has been adapted into a star-studded film of the same name, the trailer of which just revved onto YouTube.

Oscar nominees Austin Butler and Tom Hardy lead the cast, which also stars Emmy winner Jodie Comer, Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon and The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus.

Set in 1965, the movie from writer Jeff Nichols stars Elvis vet Butler as Benny, a new recruit to the Vandals motorcycle club, run by Hardy's Johnny.

Comer plays Kathy, who falls fast for Benny, as recalled to a young writer named Danny, played by Mike Faist, a character who is likely a nod to the book's author.

As the gang grows, so does its tolerance for violence, and gambling and prostitution — as Hardy's character grooms a reluctant Butler as his eventual successor. "Benny: I need ya," Hardy says.

The drama, which recently enjoyed a warm reception at the Telluride Film Festival — and currently has a 90% Rotten Tomatoes average from the 10 critics who have seen it — opens December 1.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

