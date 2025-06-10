Baby Opossum Rescue!

Dayton Police and Opossums!
By Nikki Montgomery

Dayton police were serving an search warrant when they made an adorable discovery...six baby opossums! While these babies look like they would make adorable pets, officers say it is illegal for anyone to own animals from the wild. That little opossums are now being cared for by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

