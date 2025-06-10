Baby Opossum Rescue!

Dayton police were serving an search warrant when they made an adorable discovery...six baby opossums! While these babies look like they would make adorable pets, officers say it is illegal for anyone to own animals from the wild. That little opossums are now being cared for by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Today officers assisted a neighboring agency serve a search warrant in Dayton. During the search these six baby opossums were located. Two of them spent a little extra time saying hi to Sgt. Cash. ODNR's Division of Wildlife will taking custody of these opossums. pic.twitter.com/3Uptx9HoMy — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) June 9, 2025