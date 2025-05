CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after a 30-24 overtime victory against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals 2025 schedule has been officially released. Their first game is the Battle of Ohio against the Browns in Cleveland Sunday, September 7th. The Bengals play four of their first six games on the road. The Bengals will also finish their season in week 18 taking on the Browns.

Cincinnati Bengal’s Schedule