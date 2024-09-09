Before they were famous: Jobs your favorite country stars once had

Backstage With Distinctive Assets At The Academy Of Country Music Awards LAS VEGAS - MAY 22: EXCLUSIVE. Singer Jason Aldean with the 3 Skin Leather display at Distinctive Assets during the Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 22, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images for Distinctive Assets) (Marsaili McGrath)

Your favorite country stars weren’t born with a guitar in one hand and a million bucks in the other. They started out just like you and me, working bad hours and for minimum wage.

So, before they were famous, let’s find out what some of them did for a living...

1. Kane Brown was delivering packages to you door when he was a FedEx driver.

2. Garth Brooks was a bouncer in Stillwater, Oklahoma, his college hometown.

3. Thomas Rhett was doing carpentry, putting down hardwood floors.

4. Dierks Bentley drained the waste tanks from houseboats. (Yes, exactly what you’re thinking.)

5. Kelly Clarkson worked at Papa John’s.

6. Jason Aldean, according to Taste of Country, was a delivery driver for Pepsi.

7. Jordan Davis applied and started working on the very same day as a bartender in Nashville.

8. Carrie Underwood was a gas station attendant.