Big Chipotle store announcement here in the Dayton area

An employee adds sour cream to a burrito bowl at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, Feb. 2, 2019. (Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE)

By Nick Roberts

The newest Chipotle location opens Friday in the Meijer parking lot on Springboro Pike. This is the second recent new opening in the Miami Valley with a Centerville location opening a few months ago in a new building location near Kroger on Main Street.

Another fun tidbit for Chipolte fans this Halloween:

Chipotle customers will be able to grab a half-off burrito on Halloween, as long as they’re dressed for the occasion. The fast-food chain will offer $6 entrée items to all its rewards members as part of its ‘Boorito’ special at participating restaurants nationwide on Thursday.


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!