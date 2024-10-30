Big Chipotle store announcement here in the Dayton area

The newest Chipotle location opens Friday in the Meijer parking lot on Springboro Pike. This is the second recent new opening in the Miami Valley with a Centerville location opening a few months ago in a new building location near Kroger on Main Street.
Another fun tidbit for Chipolte fans this Halloween:
Chipotle customers will be able to grab a half-off burrito on Halloween, as long as they’re dressed for the occasion. The fast-food chain will offer $6 entrée items to all its rewards members as part of its ‘Boorito’ special at participating restaurants nationwide on Thursday.