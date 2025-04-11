Bill Hader got fired from a movie theater job after spoiling 'Titanic' ending

He'll never let go of this memory, Jack. Bill Hader says he once got fired from a movie theater job after spoiling the ending of Titanic.

During an appearance on Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Hader recounts that he was working at the theater right around the time the 1997 Leonardo DiCaprio/Kate Winslet film came out. A sorority had bought out the theater to watch the film, and they were giving him a hard time as he tried to move them from blocking the doorway.

“They were making fun of me,” he says of the college girls. “They said I looked like Charles Manson. Which I kinda did. I had a little bowtie on and cummerbund, and I was like, 'Hey guys, please move.’ And they were like, ‘No.’”

“So when they went in, as I tore the tickets, I was like, ‘Enjoy the movie. The boat sinks at the end. Leo dies,’” he continued.

While it may have been a satisfying comeback in the moment, his boss couldn't let it slide. “The [manager] came down smiling, and he was like, ‘Hey, Bill. I have to fire you,'" Hader says. "He loved it. Couldn’t look me in the eye, though.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.