Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan team up for new CBS singing competition

Blake Shelton is teaming up with the creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, for a new singing competition called The Road.

The Road will trail a headlining superstar on their journey to discover the next big artist with singers joining the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. They will compete to win over local fanbases to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour. The headline superstar is not yet confirmed.

The show will launch as a part of the 2025 fall CBS lineup.

“I’m a big fan of Taylor’s incredible work, and I’m excited to team with him and my long-time collaborator, Lee, on The Road,” said Shelton. “I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it’s like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I’m looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform.”