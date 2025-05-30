Blue Bell Ice Cream revives popular flavor

Blue Bell Ice Cream is kicking off summer by bringing back a fan favorite ice cream flavor!
This is no consolation prize! Cookie Cake Ice Cream - runner-up in the 2024 Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament - returns to stores beginning today.— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) May 29, 2025
The flavor is a sweet cream ice cream loaded with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.… pic.twitter.com/VTMmIeAzUV
Blue Bell’s Cookie Cake ice cream is now available in stores for a limited time.