'Bob Marley: One Love' tops box office with jamming $34.1 million Presidents' Day weekend

Paramount Pictures

By George Costantino

Bob Marley: One Love topped the domestic box office, grabbing $28.6 million between Friday and Sunday, and an estimated $34.1 million through Monday. The biopic, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary reggae artist, which opened on Wednesday, Valentine's Day, is expected to bring in $52 million in its first six days of release.

One Love pulled in an estimated $29 million internationally, bringing its global tally to over $80 million so far.

Sony/Marvel's Madame Web took second place, delivering $15.3 million over the traditional three-day weekend, and an estimated $18 million through Presidents' Day. The Dakota Johnson-led film, which also opened on Wednesday, has earned an estimated $26 million in North America over its first six days of release.

Overseas, the film took in an estimated $25.7 million, bringing its worldwide total to $52 million.

Pulling up in third place was Argylle, snatching up $4.7 million at the domestic box office between Friday and Sunday and an estimated $5.5 million over the four-day weekend. The spy thriller has collected $37.2 million in North America and $76 million globally.

The animated comedy Migration finished the weekend in fourth place, grossing $3.75 million over the three-day weekend and an estimated $5 million through Monday. It now stands at $116 million at the domestic box office and $254 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was Wonka, earning $3.49 million between Friday and Sunday, and an estimated $4.4 million through Monday. To date, the film has grossed $210 million in North America and $604 million globally.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!