Brad Paisley invites Post Malone to make his Grand Ole Opry debut

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Brad Paisley and Post Malone perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Post Malone will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on August 14th - just two days before his F-1 Trillion album is released.

Opry member Brad Paisley announced the concert extending an official invitation to Post on the Grand Ole Opry’s social media yesterday (July 31).

Opry member @BradPaisley is sending out a special question to @postmalone. How’s August 14th sound?



🎟️ https://t.co/jc7j6reLPl pic.twitter.com/xxHX0WNrSn — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) July 31, 2024

Brad will be featured on Post’s F-1 Trillion album along with several other country music superstars.

F-1 Trillion Tracklist:

01. Wrong Ones (feat. Tim McGraw)

02. Finer Things (feat. Hank Williams, Jr.)

03. I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)

04. Pour Me a Drink (feat. Blake Shelton)

05. Have the Heart (feat. Dolly Parton)

06. What Don’t Belong to Me

07. Goes Without Saying (feat. Brad Paisley)

08. Guy for That (feat. Luke Combs)

09. Nosedive (feat. Lainey Wilson)

10. Losers (feat. Jelly Roll)

11. Devil I’ve Been (feat. ERNEST)

12. Never Love You Again (feat. Sierra Ferrell)

13. Missin’ You Like This (feat. Luke Combs)

14. California Sober (feat. Chris Stapleton)

15. Hide My Gun (feat. HARDY)

16. Right About You

17. M-e-x-i-c-o (feat. Billy Strings)

18. Yours