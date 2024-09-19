Brantley Gilbert reveals the one place his wife will not let him get tattooed

Check out the photos from K99.1FM's Big Country Bash with Brantley Gilbert and Sadie Bass on Friday, August 30th, 2024.

PHOTOS: K99.1FM's Big Country Bash with Brantley Gilbert

By Woody

Brantley Gilbert shows off many of his tattoos on the cover of his newest album, Tattoos, that was released last Friday (September 13). However, there is one place on his body that his wife will not let him cover in ink.

In a recent interview, Brantley reveals that his wife Amber “wouldn’t be stoked about face.”

“The neck thing, I have what I want to do — it wraps all the way around my head.” Brantley says.

When asked if he, hypothetically, went through with the tattoo, how would Amber feel about it?

“She’ll cut off the cuddling, bro, and I can’t be having that,” Brantley jokes. “You know what I’m saying?”

“I’d rather be dead than to not cuddle.”

