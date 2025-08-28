Breaking Benjamin band member to miss tour due to health issue Drummer Shaun Foist is going to miss the upcoming fall tour in a statement released by the band

The band Breaking Benjamin just announced that drummer Shaun Foist is going to miss the band’s upcoming fall tour due to health issues.

In a post on the band’s Instagram account, Shaun explains he is still dealing with Hashimoto’s disease, a disease he’s been dealing with since 2017.

“After speaking with my family and doctors, I’ve decided to step away from the road at this time to focus on healing.” — Shaun Foist

Drummer James Cassells from the band Asking Alexandria will be filling in for Shaun on Breaking Benjamin’s upcoming Fall tour.

View all the dates of Breaking Benjamin’s upcoming tour with Three Days Grace below