Bridgerton season 3 "stays very true to the books," Nicola Coughlan says

Good news for fans of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton books: the upcoming season will stick to the plot of her fourth novel in the series.

"It's really special and it stays very true to the books," Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan said in an interview with People.

"I think season 1 was about passion, season 2 was about longing and season 3, I think it’s romance all the way," she said. "It’s just so romantic."

Over the weekend, new images of Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in the upcoming season were shared at Netflix's Tudum Event in São Paulo, Brazil.

The upcoming season will pick up after season 2's Featherington Ball when Penelope overhears Colin say that he would never court her, according to Netflix.

"This is the year Penelope thought she was having last year, if that makes sense," Coughlan told Shondaland in an interview. "I think she thought that she and Colin were a thing and it was happening, and then she got a really rude awakening at the end. I always say year one is 'girl,' year two is 'not a girl, not yet a woman,' and this year is 'woman.' So, she's entering her woman era this time."

In addition to Coughlan and Newton, Adjoa Andoh will return as Lady Agatha Danbury, Golda Rosheuvel will return as Queen Charlotte and Jonathan Bailey will return as Anthony Bridgerton.

The release date for the show's third season has not yet been announced.

