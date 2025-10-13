'Bridgerton' season 4 to air in two parts early next year

(L to R) Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 401 of 'Bridgerton.' (Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025)

Save the date, Bridgerton fans.

Netflix has revealed that season 4 of the period romance will air in two parts early next year: Part 1 will premiere on Jan. 29 and part 2 will premiere on Feb. 26. There will be eight episodes.

A new teaser for the season was also released, featuring Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton and his love interest Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, crossing paths at a masquerade ball. She walks up the stairs as he walks down and their hands brush as they pass each other.

"The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict," according to the season's official synopsis. "Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball."

Season 4 will also feature returning cast members Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Hannah Dodd, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston and Hugh Sachs.

