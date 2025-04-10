In brief: Alexander Skarsgård stars in 'Murderbot' trailer and more

Alexander Skarsgård stars in the new trailer for Murderbot. Apple TV+ released the trailer for the upcoming TV series on Wednesday. The show will span 10 episodes; the first two premiere on May 16. Based on the book from Martha Wells, the sci-fi show follows a self-hacking security construct who finds human emotion horrifying, yet drawn to its vulnerable clients ...

The list of Colleen Hoover film adaptation cast announcements never ends (with us). Tyriq Withers is set to star alongside Maika Monroe in the film adaptation of the Hoover novel Reminders of Him, as Deadline reports. Vanessa Caswill will direct the film, which is about motherhood, forgiveness and the power love has to heal a broken heart ...

The trailer for Brett Goldstein's debut comedy special has arrived. The special, called Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life, will premiere April 26 on HBO. It will also be available to stream on Max. According to the official logline, the new comedy special finds Goldstein shedding "his testy Roy Kent façade to share his hilarious insights on love, sex, masculinity, Sesame Street, and everything in between" ...

