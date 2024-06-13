In Brief: Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Hudson and more announced as Tony presenters, and more

The Motion Picture Academy's Board of Governors has announced that music icon Quincy Jones and singer-songwriter Juliet Taylor will be presented with Academy Honorary Awards. The academy also said it will present the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill director Richard Curtis and its Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award to James Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Their Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy's Governors Awards event at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on Nov. 17 ...

The American Theatre Wing has announced a batch of presenters for its upcoming 77th Tony Awards, which are airing live Sunday on CBS. Oscar winners Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Hudson will take their place at the podium, as will Academy Award nominees Taraji P. Henson and Jeffrey Wright. Other presenters include Nick Jonas, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jim Parsons and Julianne Hough ...

Prime Video announced its hit Maxton Hall – The World Between Us is returning for a second season. The streaming service released on-set photos with returning stars Damian Hardung as James and Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby. The upcoming season will be based on the second part of Mona Kasten's bestselling novel series Save You. The streamer teases of the sophomore frame: "After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby. But a stroke of fate in James' family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality." ...

