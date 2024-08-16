In Brief: Camila Mendes suiting up for 'Masters of the Universe' movie, and more

Riverdale's Camila Mendes has been tapped for a starring role in a live-action take on Masters of the Universe from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mendes will play Teela, captain of the royal guard and the adopted daughter of Man-at-Arms, the royal family's inventor of weapons, opposite Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man. Travis Knight, who helmed 2018's Bumblebee, has signed on to direct. Plot details are being kept under wraps ...

Disney Jr. has greenlit Sofia the First: Royal Magic, a sequel series to the Emmy-winning Sofia the First, which ran from 2012 to 2018. Aimed at preschoolers and their families, Sofia the First: Royal Magic follows the titular princess — voiced once again by Modern Family's Ariel Winter — as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, "where princes and princesses from across the EverRealm will continue their royal studies and also learn all types of magic," per Disney Jr. Each episode will consist of two 11-minute stories, each with a new original song. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

Sony Pictures has announced May 9, 2025, as the release date for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Margot Robbie's next big project, according to Deadline. The movie — starring Colin Farrell, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Hamish Linklater — is billed as "an original tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them," per the outlet ...

Veep alum Timothy Simons has landed a recurring guest role in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, according to Variety. He'll play Tantalus, "sardonic, manipulative, openly hostile, and rarely in a good mood ... seeing as he is cursed with eternal hunger and thirst, but can never eat or drink." He joins previously announced season 2 additions Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, Margaret Cho and Daniel Diemer. Walker Scobell will be back as Percy, along with Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri as Grover ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.