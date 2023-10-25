In Brief: 'Chicago P.D.' losing another cast member, and more

Tracy Spiridakos, who portrays Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D., will be leaving after season 11, multiple sources confirm to Variety. It is unknown how many episodes she will appear in the upcoming season. The news comes one season after Jesse Lee Soffer, who portrayed Upton's co-star and real-life husband, Jay Halstead, chose to leave the series after 10 years. We may see a cameo from Soffer ahead of Spiridakos' exit. He told the outlet last February that the door is "definitely not" closed on his character...

Actor Erik Jensen, who played Dr. Steven Edwards in season 5 of The Walking Dead, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, his family revealed in a GoFundMe post. "After miraculously surviving a brain aneurysm just a year and a half ago, our beloved Erik Jensen was just diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer," his GoFundMe page reads. His other TV credits include For Life and The Equalizer, among others. The Walking Dead CCO Scott M. Gimple pointed out the GoFundMe page to fans, writing on X, formerly Twitter, urging them to help...

Deadline reports The Crown's Olivia Colman and Slumdog Millionaire's Dev Patel have been tapped to star in the "twisted" romantic feature film Wicker. Colman will play a "smelly Fisherwoman" who sparks outrage and jealousy in her conservative town due to an unconventional romance with "a husband to be made from wicker," played by Patel. The project isn't currently a SAG production and is not due to film until mid-late next year in Europe...

