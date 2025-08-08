In brief: Connie Britton, Sam Nivola to star in Hulu's 'Phony' and more

A couple alums of The White Lotus are teaming up on a new Hulu series. Connie Britton and Sam Nivola are set to star in Phony, a coming-of-age mystery, Variety reports. The series follows a teenage boy who wakes up after a car accident to find his mother has been replaced by an imposter ...

Topher Grace is joining the cast of Chris Rock's upcoming film. Deadline reports that Grace is the latest to join the currently untitled A24 movie that Rock wrote, is directing and is starring in. Rosalind Eleazar, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya and Anna Kendrick also make up the cast of the film, which follows a gifted actress with a derailed career who is offered a comeback ...

There will be no more Goosebumps at Disney+. The horror anthology series has been canceled after its second season, according to Variety. The show, which is based on R. L. Stine's book series, debuted its first season in October 2023 and its second in January 2025 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.