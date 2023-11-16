In Brief: Destin Daniel Cretton out as 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' director, and more

The Paramount+ series SEAL Team will be coming to a close with its seventh season, the streamer has announced. The final season of the David Boreanaz-led military drama is set to premiere sometime in 2024. The first four seasons of the show aired on CBS before moving to Paramount+ with season five…

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is in need of a new director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Destin Daniel Cretton has left the project due in part to the shifting release dates from May 2025 to May 2026. Cretton previously directed another Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

The official trailer has been released for Role Play, a new film starring Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo. Cuoco plays a suburban mom leading a secret life as an assassin. Her husband, played by Oyelowo, discovers her secret while trying to spice up their anniversary with some role play. The film hits Prime Video on January 12...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.