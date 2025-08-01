In brief: 'Eenie Meanie' official trailer and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

The third season of Tulsa King now has a release date. Paramount+ has announced that season 3 of the Sylvester Stallone-starring series will premiere on Sept. 21. Season 3 finds Dwight's empire expanding, just as his list of enemies also continues to grow. "Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn't play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he's built and protect his family," according to an official synopsis ...

The trailer for Zoey Deutch's new rom-com The Threesome has arrived. The film follows an impulsive night between three people that leaves two women facing unexpected pregnancies. Jonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz also star in the film, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 5 ...

Samara Weaving stars in the trailer for the upcoming Hulu film Eenie Meanie. The high-speed thriller follows a former getaway driver who gets dragged back into her past when a previous boss gives her the chance to save her ex-boyfriend's life. Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch and Randall Park also star in the film, which is available to stream on Aug. 22 ...

