In brief: Ego Nwodim to host 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards and more

Ego Nwodim has been tapped to host the 41st Film Independent Spirit Awards. The Saturday Night Live alum will host the awards show on Feb. 15, 2026. "No stage celebrates the incredible work of these visionary artists and independent creators everywhere quite like the Spirit Awards," Nwodim said in a statement. "I can't wait to join Film Independent for an afternoon of fun, laughs and a few surprises." ...

Sigourney Weaver is in talks to join a new action franchise. Deadline reports the actress is in conversations to join the upcoming Tomb Raider series at Prime Video. The show will star Sophie Turner as Lara Croft, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge will write and executive produce ...

We now know who will join Kim Kardashian in the upcoming Netflix ensemble comedy The Fifth Wheel. Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song and Fortune Feimster are set to star in the upcoming film that follows a disastrous group trip to Las Vegas. Kardashian will also produce the film, which will be directed by Eva Longoria, and written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito ...

