In brief: 'Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval' trailer, 'SNL' vets reunite for 'Platonic' and more

So what's Ellen DeGeneres been up to lately? "I decided to take up gardening. I got chickens. Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business," the comedian jokes in the new trailer for what's being billed as her final stand-up special, Ellen DeGeneres: For You Approval, coming to Netflix Sept. 24. "The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind, that was the headline," she added. Here's the problem: I am comedian who got a talk show and I ended the show every day by saying, 'Be kind to one another.' Had I ended my show by saying 'go f*** yourselves,' people would've been pleasantly surprised to find out I'm kind." After a bombshell 2020 expose of a "toxic" work environment behind the scenes at her eponymous talk show, where "be kind" was the mantra" ...

Saturday Night Live vets Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett have landed recurring roles in season 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy series Platonic, according to Deadline. Platonic stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as "a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift," per the streaming service. "The duo's friendship becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way." A premiere date for season 2 has yet to be announced ...

The trailer for Small Things Like These, Cillian Murphy's first film since winning an Oscar for Oppenheimer, has just been released. The movie, based on Claire Keegan's bestselling novel, stars Cillian as a devoted father who, while working as a coal merchant to support his family, "discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent — and uncovers truths of his own — forcing him to confront his past and the complicit silence of a small Irish town controlled by the Catholic Church," according to the film's official synopsis. Cillian also serves as a producer, along with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck ...

