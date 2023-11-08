In Brief: 'Friends' surges in streaming after Matthew Perry's death, and more

Following the death of cast member Matthew Perry, Friends has shot to the top of the charts on streaming services in the U.S., according to data from JustWatch quoted by Variety. Perry died at his Los Angeles home on October 28, and for the week of October 30 through November 5, the show that runs on Max was the number one show among American viewers. Each season of Friends on Max now begins with a title card in his honor...

The Legend of Zelda is getting the big screen treatment with Sony and Nintendo teaming up for a live-action feature of the videogame franchise, Deadline reports. The film will be directed by The Maze Runner filmmaker Wes Ball and written by Derek Connolly, the latter of whom worked on Jurassic World. Zelda was introduced to the world in 1986 and follows Princess Zelda and warrior Link as they fight to save their land from a demon king...

The Circus, Showtime's weekly politics show, will end after eight seasons, according to Deadline. The series, which starred Mark McKinnon, Jennifer Palmieri and John Heilemann, will wrap up on Sunday, October 12, on both Showtime and Showtime on Paramount+. The final episode will be the 130th for the show...

