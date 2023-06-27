In Brief: HBO's controversial 'The Idol' gets finale date, and more

Deadline reports Book Club: The Next Chapter will make its debut on Peacock June 30, the streamer announced on Monday. Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen star in the sequel to the 2018 film, which takes the four best friends to Italy on a girls trip that turns into a cross country adventure. Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson also star...

The first season of HBO's drama The Idol, originally believed to consist of six episodes, will conclude with its fifth installment, airing Saturday, July 2, according to Deadline. The series stars Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye as cult leader Tedros, who worms his way into the life of troubled pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp. Troye Sivan also stars along with Dan Levy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria. The series has yet to be renewed for a second season...

Lew Palter, the veteran character actor best known for playing department store magnate Isidor Straus in Titanic, died May 21 of lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter, Catherine Palter, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 94. Palter also played one of the Supreme Court justices in 1981's First Monday in October and appeared on the small screen in The Flying Nun, Hill Street Blues and L.A. Law. Palter also served as an acting teacher and director at the Santa Clarita school and later conducted private workshops. His many students included Ed Harris, Don Cheadle and Cecily Strong, the last of whom he encouraged to try out for the improv group The Groundlings, leading to her breakout gig on Saturday Night Live...

