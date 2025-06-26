In brief: Jake Gyllenhaal to star in 'Collision' adaptation and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Jake Gyllenhaal will star in and produce a project based on Don Winslow's novel Collision. Deadline reports that Amazon bought the rights to Collision in a highly competitive deal with multiple bidders. The novel tells the story of a husband and father who makes a mistake that sends him to prison, where he then learns how to survive ...

Ben Foster, Gabriel Basso and Rudy Pankow are set to star in the upcoming film Cowboy. Variety reports that the film will be directed by Cameron Duddy, the bassist of the country band Midland. The film follows a traveling rodeo and the harsh realities of the lives of the entertainers who have decided on the career ...

Genevieve in Paris. Thalia Besson is officially set to reprise her role of Genevieve in the upcoming fifth season of Emily in Paris, Deadline reports. She will once again recur in the popular Netflix series. Lily Collins stars as the titular American who moves to Paris for work and finds love and friendship in the French city ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!