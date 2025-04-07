In brief: Jesse Armstrong's 'Mountainhead' gets release date and more

We now know the premiere date for Jesse Armstrong's HBO original film Mountainhead. The movie, which is Armstrong's feature directorial debut and his next project following the drama series Succession, will premiere May 31 on HBO. It will also be available to stream on Max. It follows a group of billionaire friends who get together amidst an international crisis and stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef ...

MobLand is doing numbers on Paramount+. The new show has broken the record to become the biggest global series launch ever on premiere day on the platform with 2.2 million global viewers. The series, which stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, is executive produced and directed by Guy Ritchie ...

Max will be developing a drama series based on the Vanity Fair article NYPD Confidential: Inside America's Most Unconventional Counterterror Squad. Variety reports that the streamer landed the rights in a highly competitive situation. The article tells the story of Rebecca Weiner, who is the NYPD's deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, and explains how her team thwarts terrorist attacks and targeted violence in New York City ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.