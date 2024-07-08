In Brief: John Cena retiring from wrestling, and more

WWE legend John Cena announced his retirement from the ring at the entertainment company's Money in the Bank event in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, July 6. The wrestler-turned-actor revealed that he would embark on one last tour before stepping down. Cena, a 16-time world champion, signed with WWE in 2001, before performing part time in 2018 to focus on acting in such films as The Suicide Squad, Bumblebee and F9: The Fast Saga ...

Judy Belushi-Pisano, who was married to comedian John Belushi and was herself an actress and producer, has died at 73, according to John Belushi's official Facebook. A cause of death was not revealed. "Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to our sweet Judy. Her unwavering dedication and creative genius alongside Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi gave birth to The Blues Brothers, a timeless testament to the power of music and laughter," the post, which contained several photos of the couple, said in part. "In the years following John's passing in 1982, Judy honored his life and championed his legacy and Blues Brothers brand."

Actor Mike Heslin, best known for his role in Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness, as well as creating the comedy series The Influencers, died suddenly on July 2 "from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital" his husband, a recording artist who works under the name Scotty Dynamo, shared on Instagram. Heslin was three weeks shy of his 31st birthday. "Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened," according to the post ...

